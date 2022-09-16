STM Group Plc (STM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on November 16th

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
STM Group Stock Performance
LON STM opened at GBX 24.80 ($0.30) on Friday. STM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22.05 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 36 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £14.73 million and a P/E ratio of 826.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
STM Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for STM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.