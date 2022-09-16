STM Group Plc (STM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60 on November 16th

STM Group Plc (LON:STM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STM Group Stock Performance

LON STM opened at GBX 24.80 ($0.30) on Friday. STM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 22.05 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 36 ($0.43). The company has a market capitalization of £14.73 million and a P/E ratio of 826.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

STM Group Company Profile

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Gibraltar, Malta, Australia, Spain, Jersey, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Pensions, Life Assurance, Corporate Trustee Services, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services, as well as company and trust management services.

