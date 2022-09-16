Epwin Group Plc (EPWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Epwin Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPWN stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £107.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 75.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.17. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 119.04 ($1.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research note on Monday.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Featured Stories

