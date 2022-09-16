Pan African Resources PLC (PAF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.90 on December 13th

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 17.28 ($0.21) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.46. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £331.17 million and a P/E ratio of 577.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Pan African Resources from GBX 30 ($0.36) to GBX 26 ($0.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

