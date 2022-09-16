Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.78

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $12.16. Navigator shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 364 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $921.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Steinberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 19,299 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,045,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 830,038 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 596,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

