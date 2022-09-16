Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $63.50

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.50 and last traded at $63.99, with a volume of 33887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

