Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.95

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 10232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SWIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.64.
Latham Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Latham Group by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 67,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Latham Group by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 172,628 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Latham Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Latham Group by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.