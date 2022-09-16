Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 637,692 shares.The stock last traded at $24.20 and had previously closed at $26.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $751,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,710 shares of company stock worth $953,084. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,830 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

