Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 64,139 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $25.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

