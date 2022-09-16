PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 34,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 434,913 shares.The stock last traded at $44.93 and had previously closed at $45.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

