Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $30.13

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $29.48. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 7,528 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 38.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Insider Transactions at Warrior Met Coal

In other Warrior Met Coal news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,015. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

