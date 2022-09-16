Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.60, for a total value of 11,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.54.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at $3,374,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Backblaze by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

