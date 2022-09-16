Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.60, for a total value of 11,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Backblaze Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.54.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
