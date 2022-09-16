Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Director Melissa Rewolinski Acquires 31,159 Shares

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) Director Melissa Rewolinski purchased 31,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $15,267.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,696.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Lannett Price Performance
LCI stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.00. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.33.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lannett
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lannett Company Profile
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
