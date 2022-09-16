Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Sally Chaplain Acquires 2,500 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Rating) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.70 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of A$24,255.00 ($16,961.54).

Sally Chaplain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Sally Chaplain acquired 2,500 shares of Super Retail Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.70 ($6.78) per share, with a total value of A$24,255.00 ($16,961.54).

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Super Retail Group Cuts Dividend

Super Retail Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 16th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 5th. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

(Get Rating)

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.