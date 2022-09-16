Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Bindu Wyma Sells 14,900 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Director Bindu Wyma sold 14,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.34, for a total transaction of C$19,891.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,720.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$330.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.42.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

