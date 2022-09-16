Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI) Insider Alan Phillips Buys 112,300 Shares of Stock

Infinity Mining Limited (ASX:IMI – Get Rating) insider Alan Phillips purchased 112,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,583.00 ($16,491.61).
Alan Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 30th, Alan Phillips purchased 82,888 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,577.60 ($11,592.73).
- On Thursday, July 7th, Alan Phillips bought 258,000 shares of Infinity Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,990.00 ($27,965.03).
Infinity Mining Stock Performance
About Infinity Mining
See Also
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.