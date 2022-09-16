Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Insider Calin Popa Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) insider Calin Popa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

MULN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mullen Automotive by 89.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

