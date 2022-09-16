Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,716.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brenton Karl Ahrens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $34,650.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $34,800.00.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

