MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Simon Kelly Purchases 10,000 Shares

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Simon Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.87 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,700.00 ($27,062.94).

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09.

Get MA Financial Group alerts:

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. MA Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MA Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MA Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.