Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Shauna Mcintyre Sells 180 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shauna Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of Lithia Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $241.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.87 and a fifty-two week high of $366.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.66.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

