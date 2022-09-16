Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Pierre Houle Sells 2,387 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total transaction of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,824.69.

Air Canada Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AC opened at C$19.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The stock has a market cap of C$6.84 billion and a PE ratio of -2.08. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.57 and a 52-week high of C$26.80.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.79) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

