Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Danny L. Dearen Sells 656 Shares

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Axonics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Axonics by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

