Marscoin (MARS) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Marscoin (MARS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Marscoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Marscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marscoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $12,366.00 worth of Marscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Marscoin Coin Profile

Marscoin (CRYPTO:MARS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Marscoin’s total supply is 37,775,137 coins and its circulating supply is 36,887,328 coins. The Reddit community for Marscoin is https://reddit.com/r/marscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marscoin’s official Twitter account is @marscoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Marscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MarsCoin (MARS) is out there with its charitable foundation plan to initiate colonisation of Mars. The premine was a donation towards the foundation. The block reward is set to half every year on a block time of two minutes and a total hard coin cap of 33 million”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

