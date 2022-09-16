Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.70 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $176.86 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HON. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

