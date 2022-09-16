Avaware Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25,652.18 (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Avaware coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avaware has traded 52.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avaware has a market capitalization of $25,652.18 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00172510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00024501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00282226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00741976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.10 or 0.00596387 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00262348 BTC.

Avaware Profile

Avaware (CRYPTO:AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avaware using one of the exchanges listed above.

