Fanspel Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13,031.34 (FAN)

Fanspel (FAN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Fanspel has a market cap of $13,031.34 and approximately $14,230.00 worth of Fanspel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fanspel coin can currently be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fanspel has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,802.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00061269 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00064940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00076900 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Fanspel

Fanspel (FAN) is a coin. Fanspel’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,476 coins. Fanspel’s official Twitter account is @Fan360net.

Buying and Selling Fanspel

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fan360 project is a Blockchain-based platform for sports fans. It aims to provide users with an overview of everything that is happening with their favorite sports stars (social media, news, scores, and etc) in real time. The Fan360 intends to create a community where sports stars fans can contribute with related content and be rewarded with tokens, which can be used for purchasing tickets, other merchandise or a special experience available within the platform. FAN is an ERC20 utility that serves as a currency on the Fan360 platform. Users will be able to earn tokens for their contributions and redeem them for tickets, merchandise and special experiences on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fanspel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fanspel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fanspel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

