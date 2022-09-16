Octopus Protocol Price Reaches $0.0014 (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Octopus Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Octopus Protocol has a market capitalization of $35,998.16 and $16,138.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Octopus Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Octopus Protocol Coin Profile

Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

