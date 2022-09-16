BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$135.50.

TSE:DOO opened at C$93.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$93.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.18. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$125.00. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.89%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

