Piper Sandler Boosts Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Price Target to $32.00

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Bank7 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $23.63 on Friday. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $215.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.67.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank7 by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,437,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.