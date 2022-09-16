WaultSwap (WEX) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $10,531.12 and approximately $10,823.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 488.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

WaultSwap Profile

WaultSwap’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official website is wault.finance. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

WaultSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WaultSwap is a decentralised AMM exchange on the Binance Smart chain with additional features where people may earn yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

