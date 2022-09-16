DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Lowered to Neutral at Susquehanna

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

