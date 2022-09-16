Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $92.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The company has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after buying an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after buying an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.