Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nexa Resources Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NEXA opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $1,508,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

