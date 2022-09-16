Stifel Nicolaus Lowers FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Hold

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.95.

FDX opened at $204.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.52.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

