Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:SOTDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at 18.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 18.00. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of 17.82 and a 1 year high of 18.50.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

