Citigroup Lowers Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Price Target to $44.00

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Opthea Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of OPT stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Opthea has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Opthea

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,604,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.64% of Opthea worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

