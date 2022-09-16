Barclays Trims Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Target Price to $17.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.96.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.