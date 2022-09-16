Barclays Trims Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Target Price to $17.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s current price.
PAHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $578.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $22.96.
Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phibro Animal Health (PAHC)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.