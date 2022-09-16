Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.23.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $305.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.