Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $68.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.
Spectrum Brands Trading Down 16.2 %
SPB stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
