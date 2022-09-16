Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) PT Lowered to $68.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

SPB stock opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $107.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

