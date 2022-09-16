Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,375 ($16.61) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Big Yellow Group Stock Down 3.4 %

BYLOF stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

