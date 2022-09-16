InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $73.40.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
