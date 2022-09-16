InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $73.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $2,241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 285.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 265.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

