Jefferies Financial Group Lowers WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $42.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $38.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

