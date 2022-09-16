Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRI. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.62.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

DRI stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,104,832,000 after buying an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

