Barclays Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Equal Weight

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.23.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.27 and its 200-day moving average is $410.49. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 12 month low of $305.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

