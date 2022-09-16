Barclays Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Equal Weight

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.23.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $309.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.27 and its 200-day moving average is $410.49. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 12 month low of $305.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after buying an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

