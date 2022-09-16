EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,310 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,154,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,484 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,613,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $217,163,000 after acquiring an additional 96,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $105.50 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.