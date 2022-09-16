Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE opened at $91.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94.

