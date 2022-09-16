Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NSC opened at $238.86 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.46 and a 200-day moving average of $249.93.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.