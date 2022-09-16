First National Bank of Omaha Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 97,969 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,375,000 after acquiring an additional 56,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

