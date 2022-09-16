Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 6.4 %

Li-Cycle stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 461.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

