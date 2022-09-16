EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.