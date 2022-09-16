EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

